Police release CCTV images of missing Glenrothes woman Kathleen Ritchie

The force launched an appeal on Saturday in a bid to trace Kathleen Ritchie, missing from Glenrothes.

Today, CCTV images of the last sighting of Kathleen were released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was last seen around 8:05pm at a Tesco store at the town’s Glenwood Centre. She left the store then crossed the road at South Parks Road, she has not been seen or heard from since and concern for her is growing.

CCTV capturing the last sighting of Kathleen Ritchie

She is around 5ft 5in, slim with a fair complexion and long fair/blonde hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a pink/light red coloured handbag.

Sergeant Paul Thomson said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Kathleen’s welfare and are keen to find her as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have information about her whereabouts or who may have seen her to contact us immediately. Similarly, if Kathleen is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”