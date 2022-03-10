Communities are being asked to “go about their business as usual” as Police Scotland issues a statement to school across Scotland following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

The statement was issued on March 1 by Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams and states there “is no intelligence to suggest any specific threat as a result of the reported military action.”

However, Assistant Chief Constable Williams said the police are aware current events may have an impact not just on residents of Scotland who have connections with Ukraine or Russia, but also upon residents of Scotland who have connections with former Eastern Bloc/Soviet Bloc countries – including Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Hungary, and Bulgaria – or with former Soviet Socialist Republics – including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Moldova, and Belarus.

Police reassure Scottish Schools there is ‘no threat’ following Russia's invasion as they warn against hate crimes (Photo: John Devlin).

Assistant Chief Constable Williams said Police Scotland is committed to keeping people safe and urged everyone to continue to work together and ensure no person or group in Scotland feels marginalised or isolated.

He added: “Police Scotland will not tolerate any attempts to target communities by any individual or group and will work with all of our communities to resolve any issues and address any concerns.

"In this regard, we would urge people to go about their business as usual, however, should anyone receive or witness any racist abuse or intimidation or any other type of hate crime, they should contact the police and report the incident.

"Please be assured Police Scotland continues to work with partners at home and abroad to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our communities. Thank you for your continued support in keeping our communities safe.

"If you have any information or concerns, I would urge you to contact the Police either by calling 101; or in an emergency999; through Contact Scotland BSL or SMS 999 for emergencies; or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"If you are a victim or witness to Hate crime this can also be reported using our online hate crime reporting form on the Police Scotland website or via one of our Third Party Reporting Centres.”

