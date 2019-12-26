Police launch fresh appeal for Scottish teen missing since before Christmas

Police are searching for a schooboy who has been missing in Fife since before Christmas.

Aaron Hunter, 14, was last seen on Sunday 22nd December in Dunfermline Town Centre at around 1pm.



Aaron is white, 5ft 10ins, blonde hair and was last wearing a black jacket, blue skinny jeans and white trainers.

Aaron Hunter has been missing since the 21 December. Picture: Police Scotland

Police Scotland confirmed on Boxing Day they are still looking for the teenager and urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

If you can help police, please call 101 quoting reference 2182 of 21/12/2019.