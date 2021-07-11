Police issue fresh appeal as they trace missing Argyll and Bute man’s dog

Mr Scott has been missing since Thursday.

Belonging to missing Neil Scott, Ramu was located north of Earadale Point, outside Machrihanish around 11.20am on Sunday, July 11, after being sighted in the area on Saturday evening.

Concerns are growing for Neil, 58, who was reported missing from his home in Campbeltown on Thursday.

Police have said that enquiries are ongoing and have issued photographs and a detailed description of him.

Officers say they have traced Mr Scott's dog.

Mr Scott is described as being around 5ft 10in in height, of medium build with thinning grey/white hair.

He was last seen wearing a black thigh-length winter coat with a hood and reflective white stripes on two zips on the chest area. He was also wearing faded blue jeans, a dark coloured cap and beige walking boots.

Inspector Ross MacDonald said that officers have been conducting their search alongside local mountain rescue crew.

He said: “Thankfully Ramu has been traced this morning, and officers are continuing to search the area for Neil, along with the local mountain rescue team and police helicopter.

“The new Kintyre Way is a popular walking route and we would urge members of the public who think they may have seen Neil to get in touch with police, as well as continuing to keep a look out for him.

“Anyone with information can approach officers in the area or contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0984 of Thursday, 8 July, 2021.”

