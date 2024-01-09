North-east Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of their efforts to trace Lennox Gartshore who has been reported missing.

Lennox Gartshore has been missing since January 7.

Lennox was last seen about 7.10am on Sunday, January 7 in the Peterhead area. He is described as 5ft 10in tall, with short fair hair.

Anyone who may have seen Lennox since this time or who has any information which could be relevant is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number PS20240108-0062.

