Police in hunt for missing man
Lennox was last seen about 7.10am on Sunday, January 7 in the Peterhead area. He is described as 5ft 10in tall, with short fair hair.
Anyone who may have seen Lennox since this time or who has any information which could be relevant is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number PS20240108-0062.
Missing People operates a free helpline seven days a week from 9am to 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.
This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000. For further details, please visit their website https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/