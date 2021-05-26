He was given a hero’s send off by officers this afternoon at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, including a guard of honour.

His hearse was given a motorcycle escort through his old beat in Templehall, with his coffin draped in the police flag, and his hat placed on top.

Sandy joined Fife Constabulary in 1963 and,during his service was a well-known community officer in Templehall.

Sandy Marr being presented with the British Empire Medal by Lord Kilmany on April 7, 1977.

On October 25, 1975, whilst conducting house to house enquiries for a murder investigation in Leslie, he was responsible for saving the life of a young girl.

He saved eight-year-old Arlene Ferguson’s life after he pushed her out of the path of a drink driver’s speeding car.

But, Sandy was hit by the vehicle as it mounted the pavement, resulting in him losing a leg at the scene, with the other amputated in hospital.

In the split second of time afforded to him, Sandy could almost certainly have escaped from the path of the car. Instead he chose to save the child.

Funeral of Sandy Marr. A piper leading the funeral procession. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Although he suffered horrific injuries, Sandy was back working as a police officer just nine months later after being fitted with artificial legs, returning to work as a collator at Kirkcaldy police station in August 1976.

For his heroic actions on that fateful day, Sandy was awarded a British Empire Medal and his name was also added to the roll of honour of the Carnegie Hero Fund Trust.

After retirement, Sandy went into business with his brother and also maintained his involvement with the police and when the Fife Branch of the Retired Police Officers Association Scotland (RPOAS) was formed in 1985, Sandy was one of 40 officers who attended the inaugural meeting.

In 2015 Sandy was awarded Honorary Membership of the RPOAS due to his service to the Fife Branch. He also became a life member of the RPOAS in his 80th year, in 2018.

Funeral of Sandy Marr. Sandy's hat on top of his coffin. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Sandy was given a fitting farewell by police officers as his cortege made its way to the crematorium.

Funeral of Sandy Marr. Police flag draped over Sandy's coffin. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Sandy is survived by his wife Ena, daughters Sandra and Karen, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sandra Marr, Sandy’s daughter said: “Dad was always smiling and whistling - he knew everyone and was a genuinely nice guy who was loved by his family.

"He loved the outdoors, and he loved his life, even after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

"It is a horrible disease, and it was hard to watch him slowly getting worse, but it’s the good times that we remember.

"The number of nice messages we have received from people who knew him has been unbelievable. He had a lovely way to him – there was never a bad word said about dad.”

Funeral of Sandy Marr. Police motorbikes leading the hearse. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Derek McEwan, chief superintendent, Fife Divisional Commander said: “Police Constable Marr was a hero within Fife Constabulary, and his actions and awards are still recognised within Police HQ, Glenrothes.

"My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

