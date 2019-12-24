Police find missing Scottish dog walker's car - with dog still inside

Police have found a missing dog walker's car with his dog still inside.

James Paton, 72, has not been seen since leaving his home to take his dog for walk on Monday afternoon.

He was last spotted near his home in Kiltarlity, near Beauly, in the Highlands at around 1.30pm.

His car, a blue Dacia Duster, was found park on a track about three miles away at around 4.30pm.

His dog was inside, but there was no trace of Mr Paton.

Inspector Les Davidson said: "We are increasingly concerned about Mr Paton who has now been missing overnight. This is completely out of character.

"He was known to walk in the wooded area where his car was found but his family believe that he would have stuck to recognised paths.

"If anyone was out walking in the area and saw Mr Paton I would urge them to get in touch.

"If anyone sees him or Mr Paton himself sees this appeal, then please call us on 101, quoting incident 3111 of Monday December 23."

The missing man is 5ft 5in, of stout build with a grey beard and hair and wears glasses.

He is thought to have been wearing a black and red checked shirt when he went missing and usually wears blue jeans or black work trousers.