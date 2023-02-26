Scotland's National Newspaper
Police confirm body of missing hillwalker and his dog found in Glencoe

Police have confirmed the body of a man and dog who were found in Glencoe are those of missing hillwalker Kyle Sambrook and his dog Bane.

By Neil Pooran
2 minutes ago
The 33-year-old had been last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area last weekend. Searches were launched after he failed to return home to West Yorkshire on Tuesday as planned.

Their bodies were recovered by mountain rescue teams and the Coastguard on Saturday afternoon.

Police Scotland said: “Around 2:15pm on Saturday, February 25, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and HM Coastguard in the Glencoe area.

Kyle Sambrook, 33, with his beagle called Bane. Picture: Police Scotland/PA Wire

“They have now been identified as Kyle Sambrook and his dog Bane, who were reported missing earlier this week.

“Kyle’s family wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected. There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Mr Sambrook left his home in West Yorkshire on Saturday February 18, to walk and wild camp in Glencoe.

Concern had been raised for his welfare after he failed to return home on Tuesday as planned.

