Police appeal to trace Fife man missing on Isle of Rum after dinghy found
Police have appealed for help to trace a Fife man reported missing on the Isle of Rum.
Andrew Samuel was last seen in the bay area around midnight on Tuesday into Wednesday, August, 31.
He hasn’t been in contact with friends or family since.
A dinghy thought to belong to Andy was found in the area on Thursday.
The 59-year old is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall with grey hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing a burgundy top and light coloured trousers.
Inspector Isla Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with Andy’s family at this difficult time. Officers are currently conducting searches alongside partner agencies in attempts to trace him
“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Andy or the dinghy around that area since Tuesday night to get in touch with police.
“If you live in the island communities nearby, please check your outhouses in case Andy has taken shelter there. Similarly I would ask skippers to keep an eye out and check shorelines.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3866 of 1 September, 202