Police appeal to find boy, 14, missing for four days

Police in Fife have launched a public appeal to trace a teenage boy who has been missing for four days.

Aaron Hunter, 14, was last seen on Thursday, 24 October, at 4.10pm in the outskirts of the Abbeyview area, near Dunfermline.

Police in Fife have launched a public appeal to trace a teenage boy who has been missing for four days.

Aaron is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, with blonde hair and was last seen wearing light grey jogging bottoms and a dark North Face top.

Inspector Michelle Johnson from Glenrothes Police Station said: "Aaron has been missing for a number of days now, and his friends and family are understandably worried about him.

"We have a number of resources out looking for Aaron and I am now looking for the assistance from the public in tracing him."

If you believe you have seen Aaron, or have any information which could help, please contact 101 quoting reference number 3053 of 24 October 2019.