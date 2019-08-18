Police appeal for help tracing woman, 39, last seen in Clovenstone, Edinburgh

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman reported missing in Edinburgh.

Julie Burns, 39-years-old, was last seen in the Clovenstone area of Edinburgh on Saturday at 11.30am.

Julie is described as a white female, 39 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, average build, brown eyes with brown hair in a bobbed style possibly tied in a ponytail. Last seen wearing green army styled jacket, blue jeans and blue flip flops.

Anyone who may have seen Juile since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2144 of 18th August 2019