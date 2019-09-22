Police appeal after man (54) killed on Fife road

Have your say

Police have appealed for information following a fatal road collision in Fife this weekend.

A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash on the A91 Guardbridge road on Saturday evening.

It happened near Dairsie around 5:40 pm.

Police were called to the scene after a green Kawasaki motorbike, which had been travelling with another similar bike, was involved in collision with a blue Toyota Yaris.

Emergency services also attended, but the 54-year-old man, who was driving the motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Nicola Young, Divisional Road Police Unit, said: “A number of people stopped to assist at the scene of this incident.

“However, we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles before the collision. “ She appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3359 of 21 September 2019.”