Points of Light Award for Stonehaven anti-litter champion

A Stonehaven woman’s innovative environmental idea born from her daily dog walks, has earned her a Points of Light Award.

Marion Montgomery with her pet pooches.

Inspired by her dogs her old labrador/collie cross Murphy, and, more recently her Labradors Paddy and Ted, who would often pick up plastic bottles when going on walks along the beach, Marion Montgomery first launched her Paws on Plastic community in 2018 on social media.

Quickly gaining a huge following across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, Marion decided to register the scheme as a charity and it’s now estimated that the community - pawsonplastic.org.uk - is helping remove 30 million pieces of litter every year.

Marion’s simple but innovative campaign of picking up two pieces of rubbish when out dog walking not only helps tackle litter but protects dogs and other wildlife by keeping parks and green spaces free from potentially harmful litter.

Paws on Plastic work closely with environmental organisations such as Keep Scotland Beautiful, Keep Britain Tidy, Keep Wales Tidy, the Scottish SPCA, Surfers against Sewage and the Marine Conservation Society and look to build collaborations with all organisations, groups, businesses and individuals working towards the protection of animals, communities and the environment.

Education on the consequences of litter is one of the key charitable aims of ‘Paws on Plastic’ and Marion gives talks to schools, working closely with Eco Schools, with community and youth groups and hopes to expand this within Scotland and across the UK.

Marion said: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of our 23,000 amazing dog owners who take the time to pick up a few pieces of litter on walks to protect animals, communities and our precious environment. Together we pick up well over 34 million pieces of litter every year.

"All of us have the power to take such a simple, positive action that only takes a minute but makes an immediate, visible impact and has huge benefits for mental health.

"I’d love to see it become just a normal part of an everyday dog walk and, with around 13.5 million dogs in the UK, just imagine the difference that it would make! I hope that this encourages more dog owners to join us.”

Secretary of State for Scotland, the Rt Hon Alister Jack, said: “Cleaning up our environment doesn't have to be difficult. Marion's initiative is simple but brilliant - and hugely effective.