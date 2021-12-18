Plaque presented to Shetland star Douglas Henshall set to be removed

The plaque, which featured a Hollywood-style star was installed in October outside the Lodberrie where Henshall’s character DI Jimmy Perez lives.
However, it is now set to be removed following complaints, planning issues and a lack of consultation to members of the public.
The building’s actual owner had not been asked for permission for the installation and raised a complaint on the grounds of pedestrian safety, planning issues and the lack of public consultation.
The council said they had agreed to move the plaque following discussion with residents.
The Shetland Times reports it will be relocated to an alternative location which features in the Shetland series.
The council said: “That will obviously be subject to further engagement with Planning prior to any final decision being made.
Henshall had unveiled the star, which celebrates the show’s positive impact on the Shetland tourism industry, after finishing filming series six in the isles.
At the time he said: “It’s been our privilege to come and work here for the last 10 years and for our work to be commemorated in this way by VisitScotland and Shetland Islands Council is both wonderfully surprising and genuinely touching.”