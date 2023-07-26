Plans to open Greggs drive thru in Blackburn submitted

National bakery chain Greggs has unveiled plans to build its second drive-thru store in the north-east at Blackburn.

South Fornet Estates Ltd has submitted a proposal for the new shop to Aberdeenshire Council on behalf of the bakery firm.

If approved, the new Greggs would be located at Westpark Business Park on the outskirts of the village.

It would join the existing Starbucks cafe and drive-thru, as well as the Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips restaurant which opened last summer.

Greggs got the go-ahead to build its first drive-thru branch in Westhill back in December.

As Westpark Business Park is located just off the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverurie, the new Greggs store will no doubt be busy with passing trade.

The firm argued that the Blackburn site was “ideal” for a drive-thru facility, as seen by the success of its neighbouring businesses.

However, they also said it was within a “convenient” walking and cycling distance for local residents.

The new Greggs drive-thru site will have a car park with space for 20 vehicles, including two disabled bays.

Two ‘pick-up’ bays will also be added to allow customers to park for a short while if more time is needed to get their order ready.

An EV charging hub built alongside the new fish and chip shop will be available for use by Greggs customers too.

An outdoor seating area will be included so Greggs fans can enjoy their steak bakes, sandwiches or a sweet treat in the sun.

The new drive-thru is expected to create around 20 full and part-time jobs.

A planning statement submitted by agents Ryden said that granting the application “represents investment for Blackburn”.

FG Burnett has been responsible for finding potential tenants for Westpark Business Park since 2010.

The initial vision for the site was to create a number of large office and warehouse buildings, along with smaller retail units.

But to date, just two firms have chosen to relocate their offices to the business park.

FG Burnett said there has been “very little demand” for new industrial and office developments over the years.