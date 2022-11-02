Plans for new homes at Newmachar Golf Club refused

Plans to build three new homes on land at the golf club have been thrown out by the Scottish Government.

The club had applied to Aberdeenshire Council earlier this year seeking planning permission to build the homes on unused ground.

It was hoped that selling the properties would raise money to improve the club’s golf offering and bring back six greenkeepers who had been made redundant.

But Garioch councillors refused the proposal back in April.

Following the meeting Newmachar Golf Club submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government in a bid to overturn the decision.

Reporter Rosie Leven dismissed the appeal and also refused planning permission. She said the principle of housing on the course would be “incompatible” with the council’s local development plan.

Ms Leven went on to say that the proposed development “failed to meet any of the necessary criteria for housing in the countryside”.

She concluded that the development could not be supported “at any cost” and deemed the location to be “unsustainable”.

The North East District Association of Scottish Golf Ltd had written to the Scottish Government urging the reporter to back the housing plan.

Secretary George Young said the group was “very disappointed” with the council’s decision: “This golf club, amongst several others, is one of the leading contributors to the promotion of golf in not only our district, but also to the wider area, and especially with those that are being introduced into golf at the ‘grass roots’ level.

“This golf club is not only valuable and important to the local community, but also to the promotion of golf generally in this area.”

Earlier this year 51 local residents wrote to the council backing the plans while Newmachar Community Council also gave their support. But local authority planners had recommended it be refused as they believed it would set an “undesirable precedent” across the region.