Dál Riata have announced plans for a distillery in Campbeltown, making it the second distiller in as many weeks to announce such a plan, following on from R&B Distillers announcing plans for a facility in Kintyre.

It was announced earlier this week that the Machrihanish Distillery will aim to set up a new distillery in the area with the the intention to begin building their distillery, complete with a visitor centre and ultimately its own whisky club, next year

The planned return to Campbeltown for distillers will be seen as the start of a renaissance for distilling in the area which in the the mid 1800s boasted over 25 distilleries, until a dramatic decline during the 1920s saw only two operating distilleries remain open by the end of 1929.

A second new distillery in a week has been announced for an area previously known as the capital of the whisky world.

Dál Riata Distillery will have the capacity to produce 850,000 litres of spirit per annum and will utilise locally grown barley from Dunadd Hillfort.

Plans have been submitted for the distillery, which will be located on Kinloch Road overlooking Campbeltown Loch, by Bowman Stewart Architects of Lochgilphead.

The distillery will aim to enhance the area and work within the Campbeltown Conservation Area scheme and the Still House will incorporate curtain-wall glazing with a viewing balcony providing sweeping views of the Loch and bay.

In addition to the distillery, a retail and visitor’s centre will be situated on Longrow, adjacent to the distillery.

Iain Croucher, Director said on the announcement“Dál Riata Distillery will be much more than just a single malt whisky production facility.

“A distillery is nothing without its supporters.

“The addition of this distillery to the Campbeltown region will reinforce the town’s place in the story of Scotch and Dál Riata will be a new chapter to an already incredible history.”