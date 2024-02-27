Planning approved for next phase of homes in Banchory

As part of its investment in the local community Bancon Homes is also pleased to make a significant contribution to the local economy as part of its planning obligations. This will help fund the primary school and the town’s community, recreational and healthcare facilities.

Kevin McColgan, Chief Executive of Bancon Group said: “We are delighted that Aberdeenshire council has approved our planning application for the next phase of homes at Lochside of Leys. We expect this beautiful development to continue to be very popular with homebuyers, who not only appreciate its superb location on the edge of Banchory but the quality of our homes.”