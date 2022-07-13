Planning approved for community-led housing development in Braemar

The community-led housing development, which has received significant financial support from Cairngorms National Park Authority, The Scottish Land Fund and charity loan funder CAF Venturesome, was designed following extensive consultation with Braemar community.

Delivery of the much-needed homes, which will be located in the heart of the village, is being led by Braemar Community Ltd, with support from Rural Housing Scotland.

The five houses and ten flats, two of which will be fully wheelchair accessible, will be built to the Passivhaus standard of energy efficiency, minimising the effect the buildings will have on the climate, and reducing risk of fuel-poverty.

The homes will be built using nontoxic, low-carbon materials and will be set out in three terraces, all orientated to optimise the amount of sunshine they get throughout the year.

Landscaping between the terraces will be open to the adjacent woodland, helping the homes merge into their setting.

Simon Blackett, Chair of Braemar Community Ltd said: “We’re delighted that the application for 15 affordable homes has received planning permission and we look forward to securing funding to build these very badly needed houses.”

It is hoped that construction may begin in early 2023, once further funding has been secured.