Plan to save rocks from collapsing at historic Outlander harbour unveiled

A plan to stop rocks at a historic Fife harbour from collapsing has been revealed.

It comes weeks after councillors agree to commit £200,000 to tackle the unstable cliffs at Dysart Harbour where scenes for Outlander were filmed, and which remains a major draw for visitors and locals alike.

Fife Council’s formal planning application seeks approval to for the installation of netting and rock bolts. If signed off, work could start later this summer.

At risk is the path known as Sailor’s Walk and the tunnel that links Ravenscraig Park and Dysart Harbour.

Dysart Harbour is one of the jewels of the Fife coast. Picture: Fife Free Press

The tunnel was originally built as a rail passage for moving ballast stones to ships. Today it is link that takes countless walkers on to the well established Fife Coastal Path and is used on a daily basis by large numbers of people, but the sandstone cliff face is in danger of collapse. There are already barriers at the side of it keeping people away from its eroding shoreline.

The harbour’s lower level is subject to erosion caused by wind, weather and wave action.

A report submitted as part of the planning application said: “The natural bedding planes are highly irregular, with a general angle near the horizontal that runs beneath the path and steps. It is possibly the worst possible angle for this situation and location, as these movements have undermined the path.”

To protect the public from rock falls, the path was closed in 2012. Fencing was also installed on the beach and a rock trap formed around the cliff to restrict public access to the overhang.

The view looking through the tunnel to Dysart Harbour (Pic: Bill Dickman/Fife Free Press)

But the report noted: “Unfortunately, complete restriction to access has not been possible. The location is partly within the intertidal zone and, as a result, the sea frequently damages the fencing. There remains a risk to public safety from further collapses and this application aims to mitigate that risk. If left, continued erosion will result in the permanent loss of the path.”

The total repair bill sits at £450,000. The Kirkcaldy area committee’s £200,000 pledge covers the shortfall in funding to enable plans to proceed.

In a report to the committee, Paul Vaughan, head of communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The cliff face in Dysart is in danger of totally destroying the tunnel at Dysart Harbour and is currently a risk to the public.

“Due to health and safety, the cliff face requires significant repair. Securing the additional money would allow the site to be secured. The work would include the stabilisation of rock slopes using rockfall netting.”

Councillor Ian Cameron, committee convener and local councillor, said the tunnel was an “important part of the local heritage”. He said: “There will also be clearance work undertaken on the 'Highbury Heed', the part of the path leading from the park down to the steps heading south, which is blocked off at the moment.

“I have asked engineers to save the stairs for access if it is possible, but they have lost a lot of supporting rock from the cliff face and a rockbolting solution would have to find some hard rock in the right places to achieve this.”

Councillors will consider the planning application in due course. The next step would be to appoint a contractor with the hope work could start in August.

Dating back to the 15th century, Dysart Harbour has a rich history. It once traded with the Dutch and Belgians, with exports of coal and salt ensuring it was a thriving port.