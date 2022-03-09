The controversial broadcaster is set to return to screens this year.

Morgan is set to return to screen as part of TalkTv which is set to launch in “early 2022”

What is Piers Morgan’s new show?

Piers Morgan will return with a new show called Piers Morgan Uncensored.

It will see the controversial broadcaster return to presenting after roles at Good Morning Britain and CNN.

Piers Morgan has said he wants to “annoy all the right people” and “cancel that cancel culture which has infected societies around the world” in the first promo for his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

What channel is Piers Morgan’s new show on?

The hour-long show will air on TalkTV in the UK, on Fox Nation in the US and on Sky News Australia in Australia.

It was announced in September that Morgan would host a new global TV show as part of a deal with News Corp and Fox News Media.

Morgan’s show will launch “later this spring”, according to News UK.

What is TalkTV?

TalkTV is set to show “proper hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries”.

The channel will introduce “new format” shows utilising talent from its brands The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times, as well as from talkSPORT and talkRADIO and Virgin Radio, which are owned by the Wireless Group, a subsidiary of Mr Murdoch’s company News Corp, which also owns News UK.

It will be available both through traditional TV and online.

What has been said about Piers Morgan Uncensored?

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, executive editor of TV at News UK, said: “Piers Morgan is a fearless journalist and broadcaster with an unmatched ability to engage audiences internationally.

“With Piers Morgan Uncensored, we’ll be doing something genuinely new – a daily show created for a global audience.”

It has already been announced The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn is set to present a weeknight news and current affairs programme on the channel.

What has Piers Morgan said about his new show?

In a clip advertising the show, Morgan can be seen watching footage of him storming off the set of Good Morning Britain last year, as he says he was “forced to leave a job that I loved at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion.

“This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression.”

He added: “So I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new prime-time show, whose main purpose will be to cancel the cancel culture which has infected societies around the world.

“I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate, newsmaking interviews and that increasingly taboo three-letter word – fun.

“I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

Sharing the video on Twitter, Morgan wrote: “*ANNOUNCEMENT* Trigger warning: I’m back.. and I’m uncensored.”

Why did Piers Morgan leave Good Morning Britain?

Morgan left ITV in March 2021 following a row over the comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Discussing the interview on the ITV show the following day, Morgan said he did not believe Meghan’s claims.