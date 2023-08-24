Phenomenal total for Peterhead Relay for Life

Peterhead Relay for Life has revealed the final total for its fundraising efforts for this year’s event.

At a special meeting at the town’s Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club, Relay chair, Lorraine Coleman revealed that a staggering £100,035.57 had been raised by those taking part.

Lorraine told us: “The total blew everyone away - £100,035.57. Everyone was delighted as this is a great amount to give to Cancer Research UK for their terrific work. This takes the overall total raised since 2001 to

£2,529,044.68.

Delight as the final total is revealed.

"Thank you to everyone who contributed to this great success – teams, committee, sponsors, donors, and the public.”

Relay for Life Peterhead 2024 has now begun. It will take place at the Lord Cato Park on July 6 and 7, 2024. Teams have already begun fundraising while new teams have joined for next year.

Any teams interested in joining can do so as there’s still plenty time.

Teams fundraise throughout the year and then enjoy the 24-hour Relay event.

​Getting into the spirit of things at this year’s Relay.

Lorraine added: “We also invite groups and individuals to help us fundraise by doing a fundraiser. You can also join us at Relay for as long as you wish to do a fundraising stall, walk round the track with the teams and enjoy the refreshments and entertainment.

"Miles of pennies is another way that you can help. You can hand in to Jazmayne embroidery the small change you have collected – this can make a big change to helping Cancer Research UK.”