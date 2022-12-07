Peterhead's Hogmanay event is cancelled due to poor ticket sales

Peterhead’s Hogmanay Bash, due to feature a host of acts and DJ sets, has been cancelled due to poor ticket sales.

The Hogmanay event was gearing up to be one of the highlights of the Blue Toon’s calendar, but organiser Ronnie Arthur confirmed last week that the event will not go ahead.

Commenting on the decision, Mr Arthur told us: “It is with great sadness we have to announce that the Hogmanay Event will no longer go ahead.

"We have tried everything we could think of to boost sales and garner interest.

"Unfortunately we simply haven’t sold enough tickets to cover the huge costs of putting on such a large-scale event.

"We truly went into this venture with a view to do something new and exciting for our town and while every business seeks to turn a profit, our main aim was to do something for our community.

"So it is disheartening that the public hasn’t supported the project this time.

"We would like to thank everyone who did buy tickets, who has helped with the organising, our sponsors and all of the acts and vendors who have been so understanding.

"We are in talks about a similar event in May, so anyone who has bought tickets for Hogmanay, their tickets will be valid for this.

"Alternatively, refunds will be issued.”

The Hogmanay Event, which was due to be held in Broad Street, has been plagued with problems since it was first mooted, including the closure of Buchan Radio.

However, a new team took up the reins and had a fantastic line-up of events planned for the December 31 party.

Due to play live on the night were Clare Curren. Andrew Main, Catriona Molver, Toni Scott and Benidorm Tom Jones as well as sets from DJ Begs and DJ Stuart Main and headliners

