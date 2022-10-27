Peterhead's Hogmanay Bash is still very much on

The Hogmanay Bash was in doubt, but it is definitely going ahead.

Ronnie Arthur of Buchan Radio, and one of the key organisers of the event, confirmed last week that the Hogmanay Bash would continue as planned the despite the sad closure of the station.

In a Facebook post, he stated: “Under the new team, the months of hard work, planning and logistics will not go to waste and we are delighted to be going ahead.

"Those who bought tickets will be refunded via Fixr and a new ticket link has been added.

"We wish to take this opportunity to thank you for your support. Let’s make this the best Hogmanay Peterhead has ever seen!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hogmanay Bash will kick-off at 6.30pm in Broad Street and will feature a host of entertainers.

Playing live on the night will be Clare Curren. Andrew Main, Catriona Molver, Toni Scott and Benidorm Tom Jones. There will also be sets from DJ Begs and DJ Stuart Main.

Headliners for the event will the the Rocking Thistles from Glasgow, Scotland’s newest pipe and drum band.

For those who may be peckish during the evening, there will also be a host of food vans and a fully licensed cash bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All under 18s must be accompanied by an adult and there will be a search policy in place on entry. No food or drink can be brought into the event.

The main sponsor for this year’s Bash is Phil Anderson Financial Services, while other sponsors include Ronnie’ s Discos and Entertainments, B Secure, CM Bridal & Evening Designs, Hev Vaughan and Sandra and Dougal.

Ronnie told the Buchanie: “ There’s so much work gone into this we were determined to go for it. There’s a great team that’s come in to help me out to put on the event for which I’m very grateful and a big thanks to them.

"Tickets are now on sale at priced £22 for adults and £5 for a child – we’ve dropped the price of these – so get them now. It’s going to be a great night of entertainment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad