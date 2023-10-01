Peterhead's Drummers Corner splits opinion

The controversial new bandstand in Peterhead’s Drummers Corner has split opinion in the town but one person in particular refuses to go near it – the resident busker.

Dion says even Goose “hisses” at the bandstand when they go out on their walks.

Following the revelation that Aberdeenshire Council has spent almost £400,000 regenerating the town centre, I headed to the Blue Toon to hear what locals thought of it all.

It’s a sunny Thursday morning in Peterhead, but despite the cold wind I’m on a mission to learn how residents feel about the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Watson is a regular sight in Drummers Corner, playing various tunes on his guitar to passers-by.

Busker Craig Watson isn't a fan of the new bandstand.

He tells me he watched the project progress from day one as he was out busking most days. But what does he think about the new bandstand?

“I don’t like it. It’s taken so long to do and everyone says to me, ‘why don’t you go underneath it?’ but it’s too windy. I’m quite happy here.”

However, Craig admitted he might take to the bandstand eventually “on a nice wind-less day”.

He added: “I think the general opinion of the town is they don’t like it.Those silly seats, that’s an accident waiting to happen with the glass backs on them.

The shattered glass panel on the new Drummers Corner bandstand

“The money would be better spent on roads and pavements, because the pavements here are terrible.”

He adds: “They had a basic bandstand before that served its purpose,” before pointing to the new structure and stating: “That is just nonsense.”

Craig doesn’t think the bandstand will be used that often but could see it come alive with activity during Scottish Week and around Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a big waste of money,” he claimed. “If they got local firms to do it, it would have been done in quarter of the time and for quarter of the price.

“It would be good if proper bands used it, this place would be packed if there was live music. Might be worth it being there.”

After taking a walk up Marischal Street I bump into Dion McKay, owner of Kai’s Curiosities on Backgate, out on a walk with her ferret, Goose.

She thinks the bandstand is “nice” but believes the money should have been spent elsewhere.

“With the cost-of-living crisis and folk quick to moan about all these shops shutting, why put half a million into that when they could have funded businesses?” she says.

The 19-year-old antique shop boss told me her store has only been open for two years but she has faced some struggles.

She added: “We need to get some life into this town and help the businesses that are here, why put money into the bandstand when you can be supporting local businesses.”

But Dion has some reservations about the new town centre feature, and believes it could be a magnet for unwanted behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don’t get me wrong, the old bandstand was just as bad but it was there, everybody knew it as the ‘Drum’. Then all of a sudden the centre of the town was shut because they spent a year and a half building that, what’s the point?

“It took them so long to build it, it’s rusted already. By the time they put the glass in, they’ve already smashed a panel. When it is used folk are drinking in it, if not folk are hitting up in it, nobody wants to be near that.”

Dion even says Goose “hisses” at the bandstand when they go out on their walks around the town.

Colin McKay described the structure as a “monstrosity” and believes the lengthy construction period kept shoppers away.

“It took that long to do it, folk would rather they just do away with it. It’s done nothing for this town, it hasn’t helped the people of Peterhead at all.

“If anything, everybody stopped using the town centre because it was constantly blocked up and I think they killed the centre down to that bandstand. A lot of folk feel that way about it.”

Two fellow town residents, who asked not to be named, also had strong opinions about the changes.

One said it was “an absolute waste of money, especially when everybody is struggling”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They believed the project cost was “crazy” and doesn’t think it will be long until the glass panels are smashed.

The bandstand itself looks pretty nice but these seats with the random bits of glass, that’s silly,” they added. “It’s ridiculous, we need things for our kids in the town, not things for Scottish Week and Christmas.”

Another anonymous local said the bandstand was “completely out of place” in Drummers Corner.

And they don’t think it will make the area look better either: “If they had just made it something sensible and ordinary, that’s all that was needed.

“If they scrubbed these streets and picked up the rubbish, that would make it look a whole lot better. That’s where the money should be going. You can’t attract folk to the town the way it is, it’s dirty and untidy.”

But there are some Peterhead folk who think the bandstand is a benefit for the town.

Billy Bruce thinks it’s a vast improvement on what was there before.

“I think it’s a beautiful structure and it says a lot for the fishing industry, the town and it has a local theme. I’ve got no problem with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like the Peterhead theme with the ships, it’s just a pity that they broke one panel when they were installing it.”

But does he think it is a good use of public money?

“That’s debatable.”

Meanwhile John Buchan said he liked the structure but the cost, not so much.

“If it was £150,000 fine, not half a million.”

Finally, Sandra Morrison hopes the new regeneration work will help bring more people into the town centre.

She said: “I think it’s pretty nice. They’ve taken a few years to get this done, but hopefully it will stay nice and doesn’t get smashed.

“During Scottish Week, this area was packed and I think it’s really bonny, I like the glass on the seats.