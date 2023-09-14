Peterhead woman is a rising star

A rising star at accountancy firm Infinity Partnership is celebrating after being selected for a coveted honour.

Chloe Leslie, 23, from Peterhead was nominated for the Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) 30 Under 30 list, which celebrates the next generation of leaders, innovators and change-makers across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A celebratory AYP event was held last Thursday at award sponsors Namaste Delhi, Bridge Street, Aberdeen, to acknowledge the achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe joined Aberdeen-based Infinity as an accounts assistant in 2018 and, within just five years, is now a client relationship associate overseeing her own diverse client portfolio, which covers a host of sectors from energy to tech start-ups.

Chloe Leslie, of Infinity Partnership, who has achieved a place on the 30 Under 30 list

Chloe recently stepped up to acting manager to cover a colleague’s period of maternity leave and support business growth plans.

She also worked with Greg Houston, Infinity associate director, on the firm’s digital transformation, creating cloud-based solutions to streamline processes for both staff and clients.

Chloe has a special aptitude for mentoring and developing others, fully training one university graduate, and overseeing four more. Currently in the final stages of ACCA qualification, once she passes her exams, Chloe will be a chartered accountant.

Greg, who nominated Chloe for the accolade, praised her hard work and determination.

“Chloe operates at a level far beyond my expectations and her years of experience. She has propelled through the ranks at Infinity and is an inspiring role model for others,” he said.

“She aspires to become a member of the Infinity management team and there is no doubt the future is bright for Chloe.

"She is achieving great things for herself, the firm, and also helping to influence the next generation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe, who attended Peterhead Academy and still lives in the town, was thrilled with the recognition.

She said: “I’m was delighted to be nominated for the AYP accolade, let alone be successful in getting onto the list.