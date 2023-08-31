Peterhead woman helps boogie to fitness

A Peterhead woman is helping get Buchan folk fit with her new Broadway Boogie classes.

Stephanie Wemyss has set up classes in Peterhead and Stuartfield for the new keep fit experience, and already has a sizeable waiting list.

And she’s also catering for the youngsters as well by setting up a kids class.

Broadway Boogie is a high energy dance fitness workout inspired by musicals from stage and screen.

The class includes many different musical styles from various shows and films allowing you to get the full showbiz experience in only 45 minutes. It uses the principles of aerobic training mixed with resistance and interval training to maximise the cardio component of the class to ensure a high calorie burn. Participants often find themselves working harder as they sing along to all their favourite musical numbers.

No stranger to the stage, Steph is a leading light in Peterhead’s theatre productions as well as being the co-founder of Centre Stage Productions, which holds fundraisers throughout the year. Her new class will utilise all of her performance skills, ensuring that those going along not only keep fit, but have a fantastic time in the process.

She told us: “We will be dancing, swinging and sweating to express ourselves while working out to all our favourite musical melodies. Although it’s high energy, I’m hoping it will be for anyone who wants to feel good and do something for themselves.”

Steph decided to launch the new classes after taking redundancy from Genesis after 11 years of working in recruitment.

"I am currently doing my level 3 Personal Training and Level 4 nutrition and as I used to teach Zumba when I found Broadway Boogie I decided to go for it," she said.

"Because of my background in amateur dramatics and directing panto etc, it seemed like a great fit for me and I’m so excited to bring it here. I have also completed the kids training and will be starting classes after the October holidays.”

So far classes are at 6.30pm and 7.30pm in Stuartfield hall on a Tuesday and at 9.30am on Saturdays at Elevation Dance Studio in Peterhead.