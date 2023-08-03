Peterhead Transport Interchange reopens to customers

Bus services have resumed at Peterhead’s transport interchange following the completion of a series of improvements to the facility.

Work on the project, arranged by Aberdeenshire Council and largely funded by Nestrans, took place over six weeks and has involved a range of repairs, upgrades and new additions to the Windmill Street facility.

Energy-efficiency has been a key focus of the scheme, with the five new enclosed bus shelters installed by Commutaports featuring sedum vegetation roofing and solar-powered LED lighting.

The site also has three Papercast ‘electronic paper’ displays powered by long-life batteries and installed by Pindar Creative.

New benches incorporating planters will bring extra colour and increase biodiversity at the bus station, with wider works at the site involving repairs and some replacements of barriers and bollards, along with painting, road-lining, and landscaping.

New cycle lockers are to be installed in the coming weeks, and the large shelter in front of the mural will be made fully available as paving is completed.

Among the most striking changes is a vibrant mural created by artist Craig Fisher, otherwise known as Plague Fisher Worldwide, to give a sense of welcome to the town as well as showcasing Peterhead’s coastal character.

The mural was supported by Coastal Communities funding awarded by Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee. In addition to giving permission to use their wall, local firm Brew Toon took part in the mural commissioning process along with Nestrans, Peterhead Community Council, Stagecoach and S3 pupils from Peterhead Academy.

Cllr Dianne Beagrie, chair of the Buchan Area Committee, said: “A significant amount of work has taken place at the interchange in a relatively short period of time, and I’d like to thank Nestrans and our other partners for making this project possible.

“The new mural is colourful and eye-catching, and I’m pleased that local pupils were involved in creating it. Overall, the site is much more welcoming and attractive as a result of the project, and I hope residents and visitors enjoy making use of the improved facilities.”

Councillor Michael Hutchison, vice-chair of Nestrans said: “We have invested to support the bus network here and we’re delighted to see the work completed and the interchange re-opened. It’s important to create a welcoming, comfortable, and safe environment for bus passengers as part of their journey. I hope these improvements allow folk to have a pleasant and smooth start to their journeys, while also giving a better first impression to visitors arriving by bus.”

Daniel Laird, Commercial Director at Stagecoach said: “Peterhead Bus Station is the central hub of our Buchan network, connecting communities to local facilities as well as Aberdeen and other regional destinations. As we prepare to introduce our revised services on August 21 across the Buchan area, the new station will complement the journey experience for our customers.

Craig Elrick, Operations Manager (Buchan) at Stagecoach said “I would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst the works were completed.”