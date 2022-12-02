News you can trust since 1817
Peterhead SWI Group hands out trophies after two year absence

After a two-year absence of the show, Peterhead SWI Group finally got together for the show’s annual prizegiving.

By Morag Kuc
3 minutes ago
The winners with their trophies following the presentation.
The prizewinners were as follows:

Whitehill Cup - Best Co-operative entry 1st Longside, 2nd Mintlaw, 3rd Cruden Bay.

Mitchell Cup - Most Points in Homemaker Section - Teresa Buchan St Combs.

Joan Forbes Cup - Most Points in Handcraft Section - Julie Campbell Lonmay.

Anderson Cup - Best exhibit in Housewife section outwith the winners - Avril Hendry Mintlaw.

St Fergus Cup - Best exhibit in Handicraft section outwith the winners - Irene Reid Mintlaw.

Robertson Cup - Most points overall - Julie Campbell Lonmay.

Valkyrie Cup - Best exhibit in Homecraft section - Sandra Kinghorn Lonmay.

Longside Trophy - Best Exhibit in Handicrafts - Irene Reid Mintlaw.

St Fergus Cup - Most Moints in Produce - Amy Reid Mintlaw.

Group Cup - Best Exhibit in produce - Amy Reid Mintlaw.

Mabel Birnie Cup - Floral Art - Ena Lamb - Mintlaw.

Tortoston Cup - Special Annual Award - Marjory Ross St Combs.

Dorothy Davidson Shield - Institute Most new members - Cruden Bay.

Gladys Scrogie Trophy - institute with Most Entries - Lonmay.

Dawson Trophy - Most Points Miscellaneous Section - Edna Milne Lonmay.

Mabel Birnie Cup - Yeast Baking - Amy Reid Mintlaw.

Junior Cup - Most Points - Cici Cumming.

Primary Cup - Most Points - Orla McDonald..