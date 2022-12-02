Peterhead SWI Group hands out trophies after two year absence

The prizewinners were as follows:
Whitehill Cup - Best Co-operative entry 1st Longside, 2nd Mintlaw, 3rd Cruden Bay.
Mitchell Cup - Most Points in Homemaker Section - Teresa Buchan St Combs.
Joan Forbes Cup - Most Points in Handcraft Section - Julie Campbell Lonmay.
Anderson Cup - Best exhibit in Housewife section outwith the winners - Avril Hendry Mintlaw.
St Fergus Cup - Best exhibit in Handicraft section outwith the winners - Irene Reid Mintlaw.
Robertson Cup - Most points overall - Julie Campbell Lonmay.
Valkyrie Cup - Best exhibit in Homecraft section - Sandra Kinghorn Lonmay.
Longside Trophy - Best Exhibit in Handicrafts - Irene Reid Mintlaw.
St Fergus Cup - Most Moints in Produce - Amy Reid Mintlaw.
Group Cup - Best Exhibit in produce - Amy Reid Mintlaw.
Mabel Birnie Cup - Floral Art - Ena Lamb - Mintlaw.
Tortoston Cup - Special Annual Award - Marjory Ross St Combs.
Dorothy Davidson Shield - Institute Most new members - Cruden Bay.
Gladys Scrogie Trophy - institute with Most Entries - Lonmay.
Dawson Trophy - Most Points Miscellaneous Section - Edna Milne Lonmay.
Mabel Birnie Cup - Yeast Baking - Amy Reid Mintlaw.
Junior Cup - Most Points - Cici Cumming.
Primary Cup - Most Points - Orla McDonald..