Peterhead shopper scoops more than £350 for foodbank

By Dawn Renton
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:10 BST
Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Darren BuckettAldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Darren Buckett
Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge recently returned to Peterhead, and one lucky local winner has raised £355.50 for a foodbank of his choosing, while picking up £355.50 in Aldi favourites for himself.

Lucky shopper Darren Buckett, who was chosen as the winner of the competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for charity on Sunday, July 14.

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Darren Buckett, said: “Thank you so much to Aldi Scotland, this was a once in a lifetime experience. It was much harder than I thought it would be. The best-laid plans go out the window when the clock starts!”

A Aberdeenshire North Foodbank spokesperson said: “We are absolutely delighted to learn that we have been nominated as the beneficiary of the financial donation from the winner of the Supermarket Sweep at Aldi Peterhead!

“This very generous gesture is hugely appreciated, and we cannot express how much it means to have the support of the lucky winner, Darren, Aldi Scotland, and of course the wider community in Peterhead and beyond.”

Graham Nicolson, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “We know that the Aldi Supermarket Sweep is a firm favourite with shoppers across the country, so we were delighted to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Darren Buckett who managed to raise an incredible £355.50 for Aberdeenshire North Foodbank and snap up a whole load of Aldi treats for himself.”

