Peterhead shopper scoops more than £350 for foodbank
Lucky shopper Darren Buckett, who was chosen as the winner of the competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for charity on Sunday, July 14.
Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Darren Buckett, said: “Thank you so much to Aldi Scotland, this was a once in a lifetime experience. It was much harder than I thought it would be. The best-laid plans go out the window when the clock starts!”
A Aberdeenshire North Foodbank spokesperson said: “We are absolutely delighted to learn that we have been nominated as the beneficiary of the financial donation from the winner of the Supermarket Sweep at Aldi Peterhead!
“This very generous gesture is hugely appreciated, and we cannot express how much it means to have the support of the lucky winner, Darren, Aldi Scotland, and of course the wider community in Peterhead and beyond.”
Graham Nicolson, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “We know that the Aldi Supermarket Sweep is a firm favourite with shoppers across the country, so we were delighted to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Darren Buckett who managed to raise an incredible £355.50 for Aberdeenshire North Foodbank and snap up a whole load of Aldi treats for himself.”