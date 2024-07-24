Peterhead shopper scoops more than £350 for foodbank

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Darren Buckett

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge recently returned to Peterhead, and one lucky local winner has raised £355.50 for a foodbank of his choosing, while picking up £355.50 in Aldi favourites for himself.

Lucky shopper Darren Buckett, who was chosen as the winner of the competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for charity on Sunday, July 14.

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Darren Buckett, said: “Thank you so much to Aldi Scotland, this was a once in a lifetime experience. It was much harder than I thought it would be. The best-laid plans go out the window when the clock starts!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Aberdeenshire North Foodbank spokesperson said: “We are absolutely delighted to learn that we have been nominated as the beneficiary of the financial donation from the winner of the Supermarket Sweep at Aldi Peterhead!

“This very generous gesture is hugely appreciated, and we cannot express how much it means to have the support of the lucky winner, Darren, Aldi Scotland, and of course the wider community in Peterhead and beyond.”