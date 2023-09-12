Peterhead SeaFest sizzles in soaring heat as thousands head to enjoy packed programme

Peterhead SeaFest saw thousands head to the town’s Seagate on Saturday for a fishy feast of food and entertainment.

The blistering heat on one of the hottest days of the year meant the event was packed with visitors young and old as they wandered around the various stalls, enjoyed a host of entertainment, and got top tips on cooking seafood from expert chefs.

The event got underway with a welcome to the Seafood Scotland Kitchen followed by a cooking demo by local chef Kenny Smart who showed how to make tasty family dishes at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official opening ceremony was conducted by guest of honour, the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Sandy Manson, who attended with his wife Barbara.

Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson with Stephen Bruce of Peterhead Fish Company.

Steph Wemyss took to the stage to give a demo of her Broadway Boogie, which had everyone signing and dancing along, while top chef Kevin Dalgleish recreated a signature dish from his restaurant Amuse.

The emergency services were next in action, with the RNLI, Coastguard, Ambulance and Fire Services giving a demonstration where they saved someone from the harbour basin, while Orry Shand at Seafood Kitchen Scotland showed the audience how to make a Scottish smoke haddock dish, while Dance Joy Studio showed off their skills at Seagate.

The World Championship Prawn Tailing contest then got underway which showed off the participants’ skills, speed and action, while chef Graham Mitchell took to the stage recreating a recipe from his award-winning restaurant Tarragon.

More dance action came in the form of Zumba from Kate followed by a fish filleting demonstration by Peterhead Fish Company, and a performance from the Lawrence Dance Academy.

The lifeboat ladies were busy with their souvenir stall.

The day was wrapped up by a cookery demonstration from chef Khanim Guild who served up local seafood as served in the town’s North Bar.