Peterhead Scottish Week opens in the sun

Peterhead Scottish Week got off to a sunny start on Saturday as crowds flocked to the academy car park for the opening of the event.

But for the first time it wasn’t the crowning of the Buchan Queen that kicked off proceedings.

Instead, Scottish Week president Elaine Cay cut the ribbon marking the start of the town’s gala week, with a packed programme ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening events included the truck show and a strongman competition, Brickmania’s popular Lego event at Buchan Braes, Strictly Come Duncin, the farmers’ market and Best of Buchan Awards.

Scottish Week president, Elaine Cay, officially cuts the ribbon to open the gala week.

A packed house filled the Palace Hotel for Strictly Come Duncin’ which saw Diane Forman and Katie McLean take the trophy. Runners-up were Derek Donald and Bonnie-Leigh Wilson.

Meanwhile, Lawrie Cheyne from Fraserburgh won the Strongman Competition and winners of Best of Buchan were:

Outstanding Local of the Year -Caroline Penney; The Jean Clark Volunteer of the Year – Shona Watson; Health Care Worker of the Year – David Garland; The Alice MacNair Group/Organisation Leader of the Year – Mathew Morgan.

Teacher of the Year – Tony O’Reilly; Blue Light Hero of the Year – R.N.L.I. Peterhead; Business of the Year – Buchanhaven Pharmacy; Young Ambassador of the Year – Jamie Smith; Green/Sustainability Champion of the Year – Pick Up Peterhead.

Robbie Sturrock was named The Best of Buchan for 2023.