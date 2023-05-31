Peterhead project is united in helping men's mental health

From a faith group Facebook page back in 2019, Men United has grown in size and stature to where it is today, with a new base and charity status.

The Peterhead charity has clearly answered a need in the local community having helped 604 men and prevented 29 suicides in those three-and-a-half years

Project manager, Sandy Garvock, is now delighted to welcome men to the new base at the former Union Bar in Seagate.

"I remember we first launched on a Monday night and by the Tuesday we had over 1000 followers on Facebook with 50-plus messages. Within a week we started weekly meetings, which at that time were held at the Tavern lounge. On the very first night we had 18 men turn up and things have just grown from there.

​The former Union Bar building has been transformed.

"Every single week since we have aimed to have a meeting, although it was often difficult through Covid, and it’s now approaching 200 meetings since we started,” he said.

The meetings continued at the Tarven, but after Covid the group found itself homeless and they moved to the Mission Cafe after being offered space there by Gary and Avril Cruickshank.

"At around the same time we applied for charity status, which we got, but we felt we needed a more permanent base. We were offered space at Peterhead Prison Museum, but it was too far from town and just didn’t work for us,” said Sandy.

"It was then that we started looking in earnest and the former Union Bar premises turned out to be ideal. We are leasing the building so we have to fund raise to ensure we stay here in the long term.”

​Project manager Sandy Garvock with Trust secretary Dianne Beagire and trustee Janice Garvock at the new premises.

On a tour round the freshly-decorated facility, Sandy explained how it was set up: a welcome area where guys can just come and chill, an open kitchen where they can make drinks and snacks, a games area where they can have fun.

Those areas are already up and running, but downstairs there are plans for a gym and a workshop area where they can tinker with their tools.

"We’ve already noticed that we have had more men coming along,” said Sandy. "We are open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday and it’s an open door – the kettle is always on.

"Its an inviting, friendly space and there’s always someone to listen, someone that understands the challenges men face on a day-to-day basis. We also have signposts to other services which can. benefit them and get them the help they need. And there’s always good banter.

"The youngest guy coming along is 18, with the oldest at 85. We have guys from all walks of life, all occupations. We don’t judge and everything is confidential."

Trust secretary, Dianne Beagrie, said: “Men United have taken another huge step forward in their journey. Securing a lease on the premises means a base for men to come and see a friendly face and get the help and signposting they need.”