Peterhead Prison Museum receives special tree from The Queen's Green Canopy 'Tree of Trees'

Peterhead Prison Museum has received a special tree from The Queen’s Green Canopy “Tree of Trees” which stood tall as a message of hope, regeneration and optimism to the nation and the world as part of the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations outside of Buckingham Palace.

Pupils from local primary schools were invited to the tree planting ceremony.

The official tree planting ceremony was held in the grounds of the museum on November 30, and along with official guests three local primary schools that visited the museum in 2022 took centre stage to be the first to see the Rowan Tree that formed part of the main Tree of Trees.

Along with the rowan tree the museum has also been gifted a pot embossed with Her late Majesty’s cypher and a Buxus Sempervirens tree will be planted in this pot which can also be seen by visitors to the museum outside the former Governor’s Building.

The Rowan Tree was officially planted by Lady Aberdeen accompanied by Hon Mrs Kate

Nicolson Deputy Lieutenant.

The Hon Mrs Kate Nicolson DL said: “As a Deputy Lieutenant for Aberdeenshire I am aware what an honour it is that Aberdeenshire has been lucky enough to receive two of the trees which made up the Tree of Trees outside Buckingham Palace during Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June.

“I am certain that this rowan tree will be well cared for here at Peterhead Prison Museum.”

Alex Geddes operations manager said “We are delighted to receive one of the two trees gifted to Aberdeenshire which will take pride of place amongst the saplings planted in the early part of 2022 when we signed up as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

"With the Tree of Trees focus being on “hope, regeneration and optimism” we felt it right to include the local primary schools that have visited the museum in 2022 as it is all about their future and aspirations.”

The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative has been extended until the end of March next year to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour Her Majesty.