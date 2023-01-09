It is with regret that the Peterhead Prison Museum has had to close the hospitality arm of themuseum and its cafe/tearoom will be closed as of today (Monday, January 9).

Like many in the hospitality trade the spiralling costs of energy and the constant increase in food prices has made this part of the museum experience unviable.

A spokesman for the cafe said: “The café team have been exceptional with fantastic feedback from visitors to the museum, however due to no fault of our amazing team the footfall does not match the outgoing costs leading us to this regrettable decision.

“Our main reception team will direct any visitors to the nearest local hospitality venues to meet visitors needs and the museum itself will continue to drive the experience we provide forward.

The popular Peterhead Prison Museum has closed its cafe.

“The long-term aim is to re-open our hospitality arm as soon as energy and food prices are brought under control.”

Conrad Ritchie Chairman of the operating trust added. “We are living in a world where inflated energy and food costs are driving businesses to the wall with little to no assistance being made available from our government.

"As a charitable trust we have very limited reserves to absorb these increases, it is with considerable regret that we have had to act in this manner and lose five