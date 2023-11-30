Peterhead Port Harbour Master presented with Merchant Navy Medal

Peterhead Port Authority’s Harbour Master and Director of Port Operations has been awarded the Merchant Navy Medal by Her Royal Highness Princess Anne at Trinity House in London.

Ewan Rattray received the meritorious service honour for his work on safety following an accident while serving as a pilot in Aberdeen Harbour.

In 2019, Captain Rattray’s life took an unexpected turn when a severe injury brought his career as a pilot to an abrupt halt. While boarding the ship via the pilot ladder, his leg was crushed – forcing him to navigate a complex journey of surgeries and healthcare while also adapting to a new desk role within the maritime sector.

Undeterred by these obstacles, Captain Rattray has researched and campaigned for five years for improved safety in the marine pilotage sector. This has led the International Maritime Organisation to review the rules governing the safe transfer of maritime pilots to and from vessels.

He has also helped to break the stigma of mental health by openly writing about his struggles following the accident.

The 2023 medal was significant, as the first to depict His Majesty King Charles III on a medal of state. It was presented to 11 exceptional individuals, recognised for their outstanding contributions to fields . The Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, delivered an excellent speech that underscored the talents of the medal recipients.