Peterhead port chief resigns

Peterhead Port Authority has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive, Simon Brebner, who has been with the port since 2018.

2018. Mr Brebner said: “I would like to place on record my sense of pride with what we have accomplished over the last five years. I believe the Port is well positioned to attract new business, sustain the stakeholder base while continuing to maintain the many highly regarded National Standards of accreditation gained during my time”.

PPA Convenor Mr Gavin Thain said: “The Port has faced some fairly challenging conditions over the period of Mr Brebner’s tenure, and we are grateful for his leadership during those times. On behalf of the Board and myself, we wish him every success in the future as he seeks to explore new horizons”.

Stephen Paterson, Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive in the interim period and immediate future. Mr. Paterson has been with PPA for over 30 years and has a wealth of experience in all areas of Port management.