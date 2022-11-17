Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has described the vandalism of a Peterhead park as ‘appalling and sickening’.

Yobs targeted Victoria Community Park for the third time, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake and resulting in the closure of the park, which only opened to the public in April this year.

Repairs will be carried out at the park while Police continue with their investigations in a bid to catch the culprits responsible.

Posting on their Facebook page Peterhead Area Community Trust, which owns the facility, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused but smashed glass, broken benches, broken picnic benches, plants and trees removed and thrown about means we have further repairs to deal with.

Vandals left a trail of destruction after targeting the new park.

“There are certain people within our community determined to destroy anything that is good for the community.

Police statements have been given and a crime file opened and should any members of the public know any information, please get in touch.

“Please refrain from commenting that we need CCTV, we need lighting, we need security guards, we need barb wire, okay, valid but what we need is people to stop destroying things that people have worked very hard to provide for the community to be proud of.”

Commenting on the wanton destruction, Mr Duguid said: “It’s appalling and sickening that these mindless vandals are repeatedly targeting Victoria Community Park which only opened in April.

“This selfish destruction is causing misery to both Peterhead Area Community Trust and the children across the town who enjoy using this valuable facility.

“If these incidents don’t stop then we will lose the park for good which would be a huge blow.

“I hope these cruel individuals responsible for this terrible act are caught and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with the police immediately.

“Somebody out there knows who did this.

"These vandals should be thoroughly ashamed because they are breaking our community.”