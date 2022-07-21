Peterhead park reopens after vandalism

Peterhead Area Community Trust announced on Tuesday that Victoria Community Park would re-open to the public – a move welcomed by locals and Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid.

Mr Duguid said: “I’m glad Victoria Park has now reopened after the disgusting vandalism which occurred just weeks after a refurbishment was carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Peterhead Area Community Trust deserve huge praise for managing to repair this fantastic facility for our young people to enjoy.

The Victoria Community Park has once again opened to the public.

“But we can’t have a repeat of this which is why I will be raising the issue with the police area commander when I next meet him.

“It’s vital our play areas remain open and aren’t spoiled for the people of Peterhead just because of the actions of a few selfish individuals.

“I would ask people to please be vigilant for any anti-social behaviour or acts of vandalism and report it to the police on 101 so these mindless culprits can be caught and dealt with.”

Entrance and exit to the park will be either the gates at Victoria Road or Morrisons only and there have been pedestrian barrier controls installed onto the pathway leading to these gates.

Bin lids have also been installed to prevent seagulls removing food and all equipment has also been repaired with the exception of the playpark spinner for which the Trust is awaiting new parts from the supplier.

Damaged wooden fence slats have also been removed and damaged picnic benches repaired while graffiti on the wooden information boards has been covered up.

Locals took to social media to welcome the news.

On Facebook, Paula Massie wrote: “Just to say that myself, son and two grandchildren took carry out early supper to the Victoria Park and had a great time x. The kids used the bins to put away all their rubbish and then had a great time playing … well done to everyone who was there, keeping everything tidy. Hope this can continue and there are no more episodes of vandalism x. Lovely Park.”