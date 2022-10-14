Peterhead kitchen assistant celebrates 20 years service with Kirkburn Court

Sheila pictured with Kirkburn Court general manager David Garland.

Sheila Low started work at Barchester in September 2002 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Jane McFarlane, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Sheila has achieved this milestone.

"It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

David Garland, General Manager of Kirkburn Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20 years of loyal service with Sheila.

"She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Kirkburn Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Sheila.”

Kirkburn Court’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

