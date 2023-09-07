Peterhead homes approved

Plans for new affordable housing in Peterhead have been given the go-ahead.

Grampian Housing Association had sought permission to build 12 flats and seven homes on North Street.

The site, located on the corner of Brook Lane, was formerly used as a storage yard but has lain empty for a number of years.

An artist impression of the new Peterhead affordable housing development

All of the flats will have one-bedroom, while the homes will each have three-bedrooms.

The site will also have 19 car parking spaces, including one disabled bay.

The townhouses will all have their own gardens, while an open green space will be created behind the flats.

Future residents of the flats will also benefit from a communal drying area as well as bin storage and cycle store for 11 bikes.

One resident who lives near the site objected to the proposal over fears the new homes would lead to an increase in traffic noise.

He also believed the development would cause overlooking and block light to his property.

The council’s own roads development team also opposed to the plan.

They said the proposed parking provision fell “well below” the local authority’s standard and was “not acceptable”.

But despite this opposition, council planners recommended the application be approved.

They argued the development would add to the current affordable housing stock in Peterhead and said the site was “appropriate”.

The application recently went before the Buchan area committee but was unanimously backed by councillors.

Grampian Housing Association previously submitted plans to construct 24 flats on the same site back in 2018.