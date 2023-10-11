All Sections
Peterhead Harbour Master retires

Peterhead Port Authority marked the retirement of Harbour Master Capt John Forman with a tea to recognise his 10 years of service to the organisation.
By Morag Kuc
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Even before then John enjoyed a long association with the port, having been a skipper for many years landing fish from the family-owned vessel Veracious II. He was also a former Trustee and Vice-Convenor of Peterhead Harbour Trustees.

PPA acting Chief Executive Stephen Paterson said: "We wish John a happy retirement as he spends time with his beloved family and concentrating on driving down his golf handicap."