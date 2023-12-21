Peterhead firm on track for record turnover success
The Peterhead-based company successfully embarked on or completed a range of projects, both domestically and globally, over Q3 and Q4 in 2023.
This puts award-winning JBS on track to achieve turnover of £11.5m for its year-end in April, 2024 – a projected rise of nearly 40% on the previous year’s figure of £8.3m.
Key projects include collaborations with global engineering contractors, providing support through the manufacture of screw conveyors and other various solutions.
JBS has also supported replacement part programmes and the implementation of its proprietary dual-drive screw conveyor systems. The firm's expertise in dual-drive screw conveyors has been deployed by energy service companies in the UK, Europe, Brazil, South-East Asia, the Middle East and the USA.
Among the company’s high-profile achievements is the provision of a complete Sea Axe Controlled Flow Excavation (CFE) system for a major pipeline burial project in Australia, under a one-year contract which is likely to be extended due to additional requirements.
The business is experiencing increased demand for the patented Sea Axe technology, known for its rapid subsea excavation capabilities.
Furthermore, JBS has secured agreements with various companies in the energy and space sectors for its unique blast containment products.
Clients in the UK, West Africa, Asia, Australia and the United States are the primary beneficiaries of these recent contracts. In addition, JBS has also secured five blast containment projects with an unnamed country’s navy.
JBS's fabrication capabilities have also seen an uptick in demand, resulting in numerous contracts with international energy service firms.
Jo McIntosh, Sales and Marketing Director at JBS Group, said: “The past six months have been our most successful period to date. Our ability to consistently win repeat and new business across various markets is a testament to our team’s dedication and our commitment to innovative, problem-solving solutions.”