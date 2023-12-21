Peterhead firm emerges triumphant at national food awards

After taking home the title last year, Amity Fish Company has once again been named Supplier of the Year in the performance categories of the Quality Food Awards.

The award-winning Scottish seafood supplier, based in Peterhead, was nominated alongside a selection of the UK’s finest food suppliers and major retailers.

Amity Managing Director Jimmy Buchan expressed his delight for his team to be nominated once again.

“At Amity, we believe that sustainability, superior quality, and variety are the cornerstones of our success,” he said.

"This recognition in the performance categories is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the amazing support of our customers.”

Amity were announced as winners named in an online ceremony late last year.

Amity Fish Company source the most sustainable, top quality Scottish Seafood available and deliver this direct to homes and businesses across mainland UK - from our shore to your door.

With almost 50 years’ experience in the seafood industry and at sea, the company ensures the best catch for its customers with quality, traceability, provenance, and sustainability always at the heart of what it does.

Led by former Skipper Jimmy Buchan, star of the BAFTA-winning BBC documentary series, Trawlermen, the team at Amity use their wealth of experience and contacts in the industry to ensure our customers the best catch, every time.

From its base at Seagate in Peterhead, Europe’s largest white fish port, the firm sources and supply your Scottish Seafood responsibly and to its high standards.

Amity’s Award-winning products are available to purchase directly from Amity’s website, www.amityfish.co.uk.

Now in its 44th year, the Quality Food Awards are the longest-running, most prestigious food awards in the UK; they cast a spotlight on products that offer fine ingredients, great taste and aroma, beautiful packaging and amazing value for money.