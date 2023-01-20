Peterhead councillow welcomes new Coastal Communities funding opportunity

Peterhead North and Rattray SNP councillor Leeann McWhinnie has welcomed the opening of a new round of funding from the Coastal Communities Fund.

Among the local communities and organisations benefiting from funding awards in 2022 were Buchanhaven Harbour SCIO for repairs to pier and slipway, and the East Grampian Coastal Partnership.

Commenting, Cllr McWhinnie said: “Since the Scottish Government gained control of the Crown Estate Scotland’s revenues, we’ve seen that money flow into coastal communities where it rightly belongs.

“I would encourage coastal communities and organisations with a link to the coast to consider how they could make use of the sums available.”

Councillor Leeann McWhinnie has welcomed the funding.

Grants are being targeted at community groups, third sector organisations and small businesses on Aberdeenshire’s coastline, and can fund a range of activities with positive economic, social or environmental impacts.

This year’s grants will be targeted towards activities or infrastructure.

Grants between £10,000 and £50,000 will be available, while applicants must make a minimum 10% match funding contribution to projects. Small business applicants must contribute 50% match funding. Due to budget conditions, all projects must be completed within the 2023-24 financial year.