Peterhead councillors welcomes excellent bathing water designations

Peterhead South & Cruden councillor Stephen Smith has welcomed the latest research from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) which has rated Peterhead Lido and Cruden Bay beaches as ‘Excellent’ in terms of quality of bathing water.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Nov 2023, 08:57 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 09:02 GMT

In 2024 98% of Scotland’s bathing waters will again meet, or exceed, the Sufficient classification - with 84% achieving the higher standards of Excellent or Good.

Cllr Smith said: “This is excellent news for Cruden Bay and Peterhead Lido, both of which are in their own very different ways very popular destinations for locals and tourists alike.

SEPA are to be commended for their work with regulated operators and stakeholders across Scotland to drive millions of pounds of investment to bring about changes to make our bathing waters clean and safe for people to enjoy. It stands in marked contrast to the situation elsewhere in the UK where water quality is increasingly an issue of concern.”

Peterhead's Lido has 'excellent' bathing waters.Peterhead's Lido has 'excellent' bathing waters.
Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero Mairi McAllan MSP said: “Scotland now has the highest number of designated Bathing Water sites ever, with the vast majority classified as good or excellent. This demonstrates the benefits of continued investment in protecting and improving bathing waters across the country. However, we are not complacent and will continue to work closely with SEPA and Scottish Water to monitor and improve water quality, to make sure that people as possible are able to enjoy them.”

