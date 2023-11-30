Peterhead councillors welcomes excellent bathing water designations

Peterhead South & Cruden councillor Stephen Smith has welcomed the latest research from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) which has rated Peterhead Lido and Cruden Bay beaches as ‘Excellent’ in terms of quality of bathing water.

In 2024 98% of Scotland’s bathing waters will again meet, or exceed, the Sufficient classification - with 84% achieving the higher standards of Excellent or Good.

Cllr Smith said: “This is excellent news for Cruden Bay and Peterhead Lido, both of which are in their own very different ways very popular destinations for locals and tourists alike.

“SEPA are to be commended for their work with regulated operators and stakeholders across Scotland to drive millions of pounds of investment to bring about changes to make our bathing waters clean and safe for people to enjoy. It stands in marked contrast to the situation elsewhere in the UK where water quality is increasingly an issue of concern.”

Peterhead's Lido has 'excellent' bathing waters.