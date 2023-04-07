Peterhead councillors hail Scottish Government funding for play parks

Peterhead SNP councillors Leeann McWhinnie and Stephen Smith have welcomed additional funding of £50m for refurbishing local authority play parks across Scotland.

The additional £50 million of funds will be allocated over three years on the following basis: 2023-24 - £10 million; 2024-25 - £15 million; 2025-26 - £25 million.

The Scottish Government committed to investing £60m over the course of the Parliament for investment in Scotland’s play parks and has already delivered £10m of that funding in 2021 and 2022.

Aberdeenshire Council is set to receive a total of £3,683,000 as part of its share of the £60m investment, with £616,000 allocated to Aberdeenshire for this financial year.

Councillor Stephen Smith

Welcoming this investment, Cllr McWhinnie said: “Our local playparks are vitally important for the development and wellbeing of children and are appreciated by parents.

“I’m delighted that the North-east is set to benefit from this investment by the Scottish Government in Scotland’s play parks and I look forward to hearing more about how our councils intend to use this funding to benefit children and communities across North-east.”

Cllr Smith added: “Play areas are a great asset to the community and with this funding from the Scottish Government, I hope we can see the addition of more accessible play equipment such as those at Aden Country Park, which have proved hugely popular.”