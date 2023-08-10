Peterhead councillor welcomes interchange improvements

Local SNP councillor Leeann McWhinnie has welcomed the completion of improvements to Peterhead’s transport interchange following works arranged by Aberdeenshire Council and largely funded by the North-east’s regional transport partnership, NESTRANS.

Energy-efficiency has been a key focus of the scheme, with the five new enclosed bus shelters installed by Commutaports featuring sedum vegetation roofing and solar-powered LED lighting.

The site also has three Papercast ‘electronic paper’ displays powered by long-life batteries and installed by Pindar Creative.

New benches incorporating planters will bring extra colour and increase biodiversity at the bus station, with wider works at the site involving repairs and some replacements of barriers and bollards, along with painting, road-lining, and landscaping. New cycle lockers are to be installed in the coming weeks, and the large shelter in front of the mural will be made fully available as paving is completed.

Cllr Leeann McWhinnie has welcomed the improvements.

Cllr McWhinnie said: “The facilities at the interchange were in need of upgrade and repair and I’m pleased the interchange has re-opened according to the timescale.

“It’s important that public transport is made as accessible and as attractive an option as possible and these new facilities will assist in that.”