Peterhead councillor welcomes cost crisis advice events for businesses

Two ‘Financial Strategy for the Cost Crisis’ events will be held at Burnside Business Centre in Peterhead during January and February.
Derek Leslie of Delfinity will deliver these events and it will go through steps that business owners should take now to protect their businesses through the cost crisis.
Commenting, Councillor McWhinnie (SNP for Peterhead North and Rattray) said: “This is a welcome initiative from Business Gateway and more of these events will be put on if there is demand.
"For businesses that can’t attend but are particularly worried about this, one-to-one time with Derek can be arranged to discuss their issues.”
The dates and booking links for these events are as follows:
January 26, 2023 – https://www.bgateway.com/events/financial-strategy-for-the-cost-crisis-25103
February 21, 2023 – http://www.btgateway.com/events/financial-strategy-for-the-cost-crisis-25105
The events will highlight the support and resources available to you and will look at several key areas including profit and loss, pricing, margin management and protecting profit, production costs, cash flow, overheads and more. By the end of the workshop you will have a more structured focus on these areas to help strengthen your finances.