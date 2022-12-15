Peterhead councillor welcomes cost crisis advice events for businesses

Peterhead North and Rattray councillor Leeann McWhinnie has welcomed two forthcoming events for local businesses to help them cope with the current cost crisis.

Councillor Leeann McWhinnie.

Two ‘Financial Strategy for the Cost Crisis’ events will be held at Burnside Business Centre in Peterhead during January and February.

Derek Leslie of Delfinity will deliver these events and it will go through steps that business owners should take now to protect their businesses through the cost crisis.

Commenting, Councillor McWhinnie (SNP for Peterhead North and Rattray) said: “This is a welcome initiative from Business Gateway and more of these events will be put on if there is demand.

"For businesses that can’t attend but are particularly worried about this, one-to-one time with Derek can be arranged to discuss their issues.”

The dates and booking links for these events are as follows:

February 21, 2023 – http://www.btgateway.com/events/financial-strategy-for-the-cost-crisis-25105