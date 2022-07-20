Peterhead cinema to screen Danny Boyle Olympic opening film

You can relive Danny Boyle’s London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony and support the Tessa Jowell Foundation at the same time.

The Foundation has launched a brain cancer appeal on the tenth anniversary of London 2012 and aims to raise cash to help transform NHS brain cancer care across the country.

To help promote the film, Arc Cinema tracked down one of the local 2012 Olympic Torch Relay runners. Stephen Bruce, chair of Peterhead JogScotland, who took the torch along the town’s Queen’s Street as it made its way to an evening reception at Catto Park on June 29, 2012.

Stephen and Roselyn Bruce with their Olympic torches as they help promote the fundraising film.